MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2021) Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova responded to German Ambassador Anka Feldhusen's comment on "universal fear of war with Russia" by saying that unlike NATO's ideology that is built on fear of war, Russia centers its national policy around preservation of peace.

The German ambassador to Ukraine made the war comment in an interview with Ukrainian daily weekly Dzerkalo Tyzhnia on Saturday. Citing the collective security clause of the North Atlantic Treaty, she said Ukraine's accession to the alliance was unlikely in the near future and that none of the allies would want a direct confrontation with Moscow.

"The German ambassador's comment is a good way to demonstrate the difference of ideologies between Russia and NATO member states.

According to the German ambassador, everyone is afraid of a direct war against Russia. So, it is about fear. Russia, on the other hand, has based its national policy, both internal and external, not on the fear of war against someone but on the principled choice of peace and its preservation. Feel the difference, as they say," Zakharova said on Telegram.

Ukraine's descent into "complete loss of sovereignty and half-life" was the result of NATO's meddling with this country's domestic affairs, she added.

Feldhusen stressed in her interview that the scenario of Russia attacking Ukraine in the case of the cut of gas transit through its territory was unlikely. Ukraine has used this argument for years to convince NATO to accept it as a member state.