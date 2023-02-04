Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova says EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell's claims that Moscow is not willing to hold talks with Ukraine are unfounded

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2023) Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova says EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell's claims that Moscow is not willing to hold talks with Ukraine are unfounded.

Borrell said in an interview with Austrian daily Der Standard earlier this week that the European Union was always open to Ukraine peace talks but Brussels did not see political will on the part of Russia to start the talks, so the only way to end the conflict was to provide support to Kiev.

"Borrell, in his usual manner, is telling a lie. We would like to remind you that Russia has repeatedly, at all venues and at different levels, stated its openness to negotiations on the settlement of the conflict in Ukraine without preliminary and unacceptable conditions, but it was Ukraine that left the negotiations on orders from outside," Zakharova said commenting on Borrell's interview.

She emphasized that providing Kiev with military equipment is a way to prolong the conflict in Ukraine, and will not help find a peaceful solution.

Zakharova also recalled that any peace talks between Kiev and Moscow are legally prohibited by decree of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

At the end of last month, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stressed that Russia supported Kiev's proposal to hold talks last year, but later it was Kiev itself that rejected them and legally banned any negotiations with Russia.