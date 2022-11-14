Zakharova Denies Reports Lavrov Hospitalized Following Arrival for G20 Summit in Bali

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2022) Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Monday denied media reports that Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov was hospitalized following his arrival for the G20 summit in Bali.

"Sergey Viktorovich and I are reading news in Indonesia and we cannot believe our eyes: it turns out that he has been hospitalized. This, of course, is top fake news," Zakharova wrote on Telegram.