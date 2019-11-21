UrduPoint.com
Zakharova Hints At Reciprocity Principle After UK Denies Visas For Russian Journalists

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 11:24 PM

Zakharova Hints at Reciprocity Principle After UK Denies Visas for Russian Journalists

Reciprocal measures could be taken in the wake of Russian journalists being denied visas by the United Kingdom, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2019) Reciprocal measures could be taken in the wake of Russian journalists being denied visas by the United Kingdom, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

A source in Moscow told Sputnik on Tuesday that London denied visas to several Russian journalists in 2019, violating their rights. According to the source, these were own correspondents working in the UK who faced the problem. The source specified that the UK refused to extend the visa of one journalist and failed to issue visa for another one, without providing any explanation.

"We were asked about our retaliatory measures. You know well that no one abolished the principle [of reciprocity]. And you should not then describe the situation as though Russia did not issue visas for UK journalists, or recalled their visas, or created obstacles. No one created obstacles for UK journalists and did not intend to do so. However, no one, I repeat, abolished the principle of reciprocity," Zakharova said during a press briefing.

The Foreign Ministry has confirmed that the United Kingdom has denied two Russian journalists their visas earlier in 2019.

