Zakharova Mocks CNN Reports About Russia Running Troll Factory in Ghana

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2020) The Russian Foreign Ministry on Thursday rejected allegations that the country is running a troll factory in Ghana, West Africa, to target US voters in the run-up to the 2020 presidential election.

On March 12, the CNN published a month-long journalist investigation accusing Russia-linked organizations of meddling in the US presidential election via troll factories in Ghana and Nigeria. The next day, five US Democratic senators, in a letter on the European Union, called for tightening sanctions pressure on Russia.

"Another 'masterpiece' has appeared, i.e. a CNN investigation into Russia's alleged interference in the US electoral process.

As you see, we are all over just that at the moment. Now they say about some serious Russian structures allegedly using non-governmental organizations registered in a foreign country - this time it is the Republic of Ghana - to employ deep-cover trolls to sow discord among African-American voters in the United States," Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

She added that it was not the first "pseudo-report" on the matter but one of the most catchy.

The spokeswoman described such reports as "provocative hoaxes" that have their purpose and are generously funded by those who order them.