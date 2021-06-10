UrduPoint.com
Zakharova Mocks US For Likening Navalny's FBK To Jehovah's Witnesses Sect

Muhammad Irfan 54 seconds ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 02:39 PM

Zakharova Mocks US for Likening Navalny's FBK to Jehovah's Witnesses Sect

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2021) Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Thursday gibed at the US Department of State for drawing parallels between Moscow's "crackdown" on opposition figure Alexey Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK, designated as a foreign agent in Russia) and Jehovah's Witnesses (labeled as extremist in Russia), saying that it was a very telling comparison between the two "sects."

Washington condemned on Wednesday a Moscow court's verdict to outlaw the FBK, saying it was not the first time Russia "labeled groups 'extremist' in order to stigmatize supporters and justify abuses against them." The department further cited another court ruling designating Jehovah's Witnesses in 2017 as an extremist organization.

"This is an amazing statement ... Note that it was not the Russian Foreign Ministry that compared the two sects. And this was, so to speak, a message of our American partners, who directly drew parallels between these two structures and compared the reaction of Russia and their activities ... I believe that this will go down in history," Zakharova told the Vesti FM radio station, calling it an unprecedented comparison.

The diplomat went on to say that drawing parallels between the two structures was to equate them in the public, noting that Moscow will not forget Washington's "succinct and very clear comparison."

More Stories From World

