Zakharova on Accusations Against Russia in Navalny Case: Feels Like Script Is Pre-Written

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2020) Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Monday, commenting on the situation with accusations against Russia in the case of Alexey Navalny, that this scenario seems to have been written in advance.

"The answer has not been given.

Neither the official request of the Russian Prosecutor General's Office, nor do I know any more about the appeals of our Omsk doctors, nor those that Mr. [Leonid] Roshal spoke about. Nothing, zero," Zakharova told YouTube channel Soloviev Live.

"There is nothing, there is an absolute feeling that the script was written in advance," she said.