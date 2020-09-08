UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zakharova On Accusations Against Russia In Navalny Case: Feels Like Script Is Pre-Written

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 08th September 2020 | 01:20 AM

Zakharova on Accusations Against Russia in Navalny Case: Feels Like Script Is Pre-Written

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2020) Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Monday, commenting on the situation with accusations against Russia in the case of Alexey Navalny, that this scenario seems to have been written in advance.

"The answer has not been given.

Neither the official request of the Russian Prosecutor General's Office, nor do I know any more about the appeals of our Omsk doctors, nor those that Mr. [Leonid] Roshal spoke about. Nothing, zero," Zakharova told YouTube channel Soloviev Live.

"There is nothing, there is an absolute feeling that the script was written in advance," she said.

Related Topics

Russia Omsk YouTube

Recent Stories

Adoption of national immunisation policy part of p ..

1 hour ago

Health Ministry announces 470 new COVID-19 cases, ..

3 hours ago

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace highlights ..

3 hours ago

Souq Al Haraj in Sharjah achieves 99% continued oc ..

4 hours ago

Pakistan&#039;s Kanupp-II nuclear reactor to start ..

4 hours ago

DEWA receives registration requests for WETEX, DSS ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.