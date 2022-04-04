Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, commenting on US President Joe Biden's call for organizing a tribunal on Ukraine, advised Washington to start with trials on Yugoslavia and Iraq

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2022) Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, commenting on US President Joe Biden's call for organizing a tribunal on Ukraine, advised Washington to start with trials on Yugoslavia and Iraq.

"Biden calls for war crimes trial.

Great idea let them start with the bombing of Yugoslavia and the occupation of Iraq. You can still find the main directors of staging in Srebrenica," she said on Telegram.

"And, of course, the organs trade in Kosovo under the cover of US officials. As soon as they finish, they can switch to nuclear bombing of Japan right away," the spokeswoman concluded.