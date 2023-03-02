The statement of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken about a conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov represents self-promotion, advertising and unprofessionalism, the United States has nothing to offer on the matter, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2023) The statement of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken about a conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov represents self-promotion, advertising and unprofessionalism, the United States has nothing to offer on the matter, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

Earlier, Blinken spoke about the details of a brief conversation with Lavrov on the sidelines of the G20 ministerial in India. In particular, he called on Russia to return to the implementation of the New START, raised the issue of the US citizen Paul Whelan, who had been convicted in Russia on espionage charges, and called on Russia to stop the special operation in Ukraine and start a diplomatic dialogue.

"That's not what Mr. Blinken and the US State Department care about. They care about image, PR and self-promotion.

They are well aware that the American people are asking what the US Biden administration has done in the field of bilateral relations and those problems that they themselves created. They see what is happening, and that Russia's response to the thoughtless actions of the United States is not long in coming. And, accordingly, Blinken needs to show something to the American people, and he has nothing to show except to catch Lavrov along the corridors," Zakharova said on the air of the Rossiya 1 broadcaster.

"This is all self-promotion, cheap stuff, unprofessional tricks that were sent to close this gap of US diplomacy. Do they want to return to diplomacy? Let them return. If they are engaged in self-promotion and such inexpensive PR, it is possible, although the result will be in line with it," she added.