MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2021) If EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has a desire to meet with Alexey Navalny in Moscow, let the organizers of the diplomat's visit realize this desire themselves and contact relevant agencies, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

Borrell intends to visit Moscow from February 4-6.

EU foreign policy service said that Borrell "would like to meet with Navalny, if there is such an opportunity."

"The question is to Borrell and the one who organizes his visit. Let them somehow address relevant agencies on their own, negotiate. I am not aware of these intentions, this is his desire, let them somehow implement it themselves," Zakharova told the TVRain broadcaster, answering about possible personal meeting between Borrell and Navalny.