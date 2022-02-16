UrduPoint.com

Zakharova On CBS Piece About 'Russian Invasion': Extremely Vulgar Falsification

Umer Jamshaid Published February 16, 2022 | 01:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday, commenting on the CBS story about the "Russian invasion", called it an extremely vulgar falsification and recommended that the channel's crew go to Donbas.

Earlier, CBS aired a story in which it stated that "Some Russian units are beginning to move into 'attack positions,'" although Moscow stated that some of them were withdrawn from the border. A CBS correspondent from Lviv spoke "about the upcoming invasion and how Ukraine is preparing to meet it.

Commenting on the story to Sputnik, Zakharova said that she highly recommended "the CBS film crew go to the Donbas in order to talk in the same way with people who have been living for seven years under real airstrikes, and not under those invented by television."

"The plot itself is an extremely vulgar falsification. Where are all these international commissions and committees to counter fake news?" she added.

