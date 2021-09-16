(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2021) Moscow will firmly rebuff interference in national issues, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said, commenting on the report of the European Parliament, which contains a call to prepare for non-recognition of the election results in Russia.

"All this is clear why this is being done, the goal is obvious it is necessary to exacerbate the already difficult relations between Russia and the EU, one way or another to influence the internal processes that are taking place in our country. ... It is obvious that the European Parliament intends to draw some conclusions on this score (about the elections) on the basis of the conclusions of those organizations that either simply withdrew themselves under a far-fetched pretext from participating in the monitoring of the State Duma elections, or have nothing to do with this process," Zakharova said at a briefing.

The report of the European Parliament is essentially a disinformation document, she noted.

"As before, we will give a firm rebuff to unacceptable interference in the national democratic processes of the Russian Federation," Zakharova stressed.

The European Parliament at its plenary session on Thursday approved a "tough" report on EU relations with Russia, proposed by the former Lithuanian Prime Minister Andrius Kubilius.