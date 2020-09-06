Zakharova on Maas' Statement About Navalny: No Certainty Berlin Not Playing Double Game

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2020) Moscow is not yet sure that Germany is not engaged in a double game regarding the situation of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Sunday.

Earlier this week, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said that Berlin expects Moscow to act regarding the "poisoning" of Navalny as soon as possible, adding that Germany will coordinate a response with its partners in case if Russia will fail to investigate. Maas has also said that there were many indications that Russia was behind the incident with the opposition figure.

Zakharova said that if the German government was "sincere in their statements," then Berlin should promptly respond to the Russian Prosecutor General's Office request to exchange information about the situation with Navalny, which was sent on August 27.

"So far, there is no certainty that a double game is not being played in Germany, because the Berlin Justice Department, which is responsible for considering issues of providing legal assistance, received the Russian Prosecutor General's Office's request from German authorities.

Where is this 'urgency' that you insist on? ... By not sending a response, Berlin is slowing down the investigation it is calling for. Is it done on purpose?" Zakharova told reporters.

Navalny is currently undergoing treatment in a German hospital after suffering an acute medical condition in Russia in late August. Berlin on Wednesday said that a German military laboratory possessed undeniable proof that the opposition politician had intoxication with a nerve agent from the Novichok group. The Kremlin has said that Russia was not informed by Germany on its findings and was waiting for a response to Moscow's official request on the situation.