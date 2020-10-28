Zakharova on Possible Release of Russians in Libya: Contacts on This Issue Intensified

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2020) Contacts on the issue of possible release of Russian citizens Maxim Shugaley and Samer Sueifan, which are held in Libyan prison, have intensified, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, Bloomberg reported citing sources that Libya's Government of National Accord would release two Russians held in the country, and they could be sent to Russia in the coming days.

"Contacts on this issue have intensified, but it is too early to talk about any results," Zakharova said.