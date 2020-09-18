Zakharova on Possible Response to Sanctions Against Russia: We Act Reciprocally

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2020) Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova commented on Russia's possible response to Western sanctions amid events in Belarus and the situation around opposition figure Alexey Navalny, saying that Moscow's response will be reciprocal.

"We always act in a mirror-like fashion. We still try to be not bloodthirsty, but just, therefore our actions are symmetrical, mirror-like, they act point-wise in the same direction in which we receive a blow ” and, accordingly, we strike a response, because there is no business in diplomacy without a response," Zakharova said on the air of Soloviev.

Live show.

"We will react to this ” to all sanctions, to all stop-lists, to all attempts to delete our media from media landscape, not to let our journalists and public figures in. You know perfectly well what we can and, unfortunately, we have already learned to do it well enough," she noted.

"Unfortunately ” because we are very good at cooperating, we are able to interact, we have proved that we can lend a helping hand even to those who have never been our closest allies. We come to the rescue in difficult times. Why are we forced to master the art of responding measures and counter-sanctions is a big question," she added.