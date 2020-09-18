UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zakharova On Possible Response To Sanctions Against Russia: We Act Reciprocally

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 01:00 AM

Zakharova on Possible Response to Sanctions Against Russia: We Act Reciprocally

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2020) Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova commented on Russia's possible response to Western sanctions amid events in Belarus and the situation around opposition figure Alexey Navalny, saying that Moscow's response will be reciprocal.

"We always act in a mirror-like fashion. We still try to be not bloodthirsty, but just, therefore our actions are symmetrical, mirror-like, they act point-wise in the same direction in which we receive a blow ” and, accordingly, we strike a response, because there is no business in diplomacy without a response," Zakharova said on the air of Soloviev.

Live show.

"We will react to this ” to all sanctions, to all stop-lists, to all attempts to delete our media from media landscape, not to let our journalists and public figures in. You know perfectly well what we can and, unfortunately, we have already learned to do it well enough," she noted.

"Unfortunately ” because we are very good at cooperating, we are able to interact, we have proved that we can lend a helping hand even to those who have never been our closest allies. We come to the rescue in difficult times. Why are we forced to master the art of responding measures and counter-sanctions is a big question," she added.

Related Topics

Business Moscow Russia Same Belarus Turkish Lira Media All From Opposition

Recent Stories

Prime Minister for end to patwari, corruption cult ..

28 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi to host UFC series on September 26 - Oct ..

1 hour ago

NMDC awarded AED600 million contract in Egypt

2 hours ago

India&#039;s space sector now open for private bus ..

2 hours ago

UAE Committed to Compensate for Overproduced Oil V ..

2 hours ago

Religious leaders should denounce all forms of vio ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.