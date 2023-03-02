Zakharova on Russian-US Top Diplomats' Conversation: Lavrov Responded to All Calls

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2023) Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, reacted to statements by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken about the topics of a brief conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov within the framework of the G20 meeting, noting that Lavrov "reponded to all calls.

"Lavrov responded to all of Blinken's calls in his usual manner," she told Sputnik.

Earlier, Blinken spoke about the details of a brief conversation with Lavrov on the sidelines of the G20 ministerial in India. In particular, he called on Russia to return to the implementation of the New START, raised the issue of the US citizen Paul Whelan, who had been convicted in Russia on espionage charges, and called on Russia to stop the special operation in Ukraine and start a diplomatic dialogue.