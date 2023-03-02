UrduPoint.com

Zakharova On Russian-US Top Diplomats' Conversation: Lavrov Responded To All Calls

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 02, 2023 | 09:37 PM

Zakharova on Russian-US Top Diplomats' Conversation: Lavrov Responded to All Calls

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, reacted to statements by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken about the topics of a brief conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov within the framework of the G20 meeting, noting that Lavrov "reponded to all calls"

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2023) Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, reacted to statements by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken about the topics of a brief conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov within the framework of the G20 meeting, noting that Lavrov "reponded to all calls.

"

"Lavrov responded to all of Blinken's calls in his usual manner," she told Sputnik.

Earlier, Blinken spoke about the details of a brief conversation with Lavrov on the sidelines of the G20 ministerial in India. In particular, he called on Russia to return to the implementation of the New START, raised the issue of the US citizen Paul Whelan, who had been convicted in Russia on espionage charges, and called on Russia to stop the special operation in Ukraine and start a diplomatic dialogue.

Related Topics

India Ukraine Russia All

Recent Stories

US Sanctions 8 Companies Related to Mexican Drug C ..

US Sanctions 8 Companies Related to Mexican Drug Cartel - Treasury Department

12 minutes ago
 GB govt trying to revamp education system in schoo ..

GB govt trying to revamp education system in schools: Chief Secretary (CS) Gilgi ..

12 minutes ago
 Moscow Urges Chisinau to Stop Confrontational Anti ..

Moscow Urges Chisinau to Stop Confrontational Anti-Russian Rhetoric - Foreign Mi ..

12 minutes ago
 Elaborate national strategy crucial to stamp out t ..

Elaborate national strategy crucial to stamp out terrorism

9 minutes ago
 Provincial Minister for Information, Transport and ..

Provincial Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Me ..

13 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler participates in Summit Meeting of Non-Al ..

RAK Ruler participates in Summit Meeting of Non-Aligned Movement

28 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.