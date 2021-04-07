UrduPoint.com
Zakharova On Situation In Donbas: Moscow Urges Kiev, NATO To End Russophobic Campaign

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 08:55 PM

Zakharova on Situation in Donbas: Moscow Urges Kiev, NATO to End Russophobic Campaign

Moscow is seriously concerned about the situation in Donbas and calls on Kiev and NATO to end the Russophobic campaign, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2021) Moscow is seriously concerned about the situation in Donbas and calls on Kiev and NATO to end the Russophobic campaign, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

She called the statements of Kiev and Western countries blaming Russia for escalating tensions in Donbas disinformation and propaganda, noting that Kiev continues to pull new forces and weapons to the contact line and violate the ceasefire. At the same time, the activity of NATO countries' armed forces is increasing in Ukraine and in the Black Sea in the immediate vicinity of the borders of Russia, Zakharova emphasized.

"All this does not contribute to security in the region, the settlement of the conflict in Donbas and causes serious concern for the Russian side. We call on Ukraine and NATO countries to stop the hysterical Russophobic propaganda campaign, stop military preparations and heightened tension in Donbas and refrain from actions that could lead to destabilization situation in eastern Ukraine. We stand for the settlement of the conflict in Donbas exclusively by peaceful means on a non-alternative basis of the Minsk Package of Measures, approved by UN Security Council Resolution 2202," Zakharova said in a statement.

