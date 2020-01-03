UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zakharova On Soleimani's Death: Killing Of Official By Another Country Is New Reality

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 59 seconds ago Fri 03rd January 2020 | 05:18 PM

Zakharova on Soleimani's Death: Killing of Official by Another Country is New Reality

Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman Maria Zakharova described on Friday the killing of Iran's Quds commander Qasem Soleimani as a new reality when a state official is killed in an operation carried out by another state

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2020) Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman Maria Zakharova described on Friday the killing of Iran's Quds commander Qasem Soleimani as a new reality when a state official is killed in an operation carried out by another state.

Soleimani and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis along with 10 other people were killed on Friday morning in an airstrike on the outskirts of Baghdad that was authorized by US President Donald Trump.

"Without a doubt, we faced today a manifestation of a new reality, namely, the killing of a representative of the government of a sovereign state, a state official, in actions that lacked any legal basis.

This is an extremely important circumstance that takes the whole situation to a completely different plane," Zakharova said in an interview with Rossiya 24 television.

Zakharova added that Soleimani's killing would be discussed in the United Nations later on Friday, although the format of the discussion had not been determined yet.�

Related Topics

United Nations Iran Russia Trump Baghdad TV Government

Recent Stories

NAB prosecutor in two references against Zardari r ..

12 minutes ago

Renewed fire threat sparks exodus to Australian ci ..

10 minutes ago

S.African hostage in Syria returns home after thre ..

10 minutes ago

PM performs ground breaking of AIIC spreading over ..

10 minutes ago

Iran names Quds Force number 2 to replace slain So ..

10 minutes ago

Hearing Of ephedrine quota case case Ali Musa Gila ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.