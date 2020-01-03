(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman Maria Zakharova described on Friday the killing of Iran's Quds commander Qasem Soleimani as a new reality when a state official is killed in an operation carried out by another state

Soleimani and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis along with 10 other people were killed on Friday morning in an airstrike on the outskirts of Baghdad that was authorized by US President Donald Trump.

"Without a doubt, we faced today a manifestation of a new reality, namely, the killing of a representative of the government of a sovereign state, a state official, in actions that lacked any legal basis.

This is an extremely important circumstance that takes the whole situation to a completely different plane," Zakharova said in an interview with Rossiya 24 television.

Zakharova added that Soleimani's killing would be discussed in the United Nations later on Friday, although the format of the discussion had not been determined yet.�