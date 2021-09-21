UrduPoint.com

Zakharova On UK's New Skripal Accusations: They Seem To Prepare Foreign Ministers' Meeting

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova commented on new UK accusations in the Skripal case, ironically noting that the UK was thus possibly preparing a meeting of UK and Russian foreign ministers

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2021) Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova commented on new UK accusations in the Skripal case, ironically noting that the UK was thus possibly preparing a meeting of UK and Russian foreign ministers.

Earlier in the day, the UK Counter Terrorism Policing network said prosecutors have identified and indicted a third suspect in the Skripal poisoning case. According to UK investigators, this is a "GRU officer Denis Sergeev" who allegedly arrived in the UK as "Sergey Fedotov." He is accused of conspiracy to assassinate Sergey Skripal, attempted murder of Sergey Skripal, Yulia Skripal and UK policeman Nick Bailey, of causing grievous harm to Yulia Skripal and Nick Bailey, as well as the possession and use of chemical weapons.

"Yes, we saw these messages from Scotland Yard about the accusation in absentia against a third Russian, allegedly suspected of attempting to assassinate the Skripals. ... We haven't returned to this topic for a long time. I don't know why it has surfaced now: perhaps this is how London is preparing a meeting between their minister and his Russian counterpart. It is difficult to analyze it so, just an assumption," Zakharova said at a briefing.

