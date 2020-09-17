Zakharova Reaffirms Russia's Readiness To Cooperate With World On COVID-19 Vaccine
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 07:17 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2020) Russia is ready to cooperate with foreign partners on COVID-19 vaccine development, the Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, confirmed on Thursday.
"The development of a safe, reliable and efficient vaccine against COVID-19 remains a priority for cooperation of the international community, which has no alternatives .
.. Russia is open for broad cooperation in this sphere, it is ready to work together with all the interested partners," Zakharova said at a briefing.