Russia is ready to cooperate with foreign partners on COVID-19 vaccine development, the Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, confirmed on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2020) Russia is ready to cooperate with foreign partners on COVID-19 vaccine development, the Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, confirmed on Thursday.

"The development of a safe, reliable and efficient vaccine against COVID-19 remains a priority for cooperation of the international community, which has no alternatives .

.. Russia is open for broad cooperation in this sphere, it is ready to work together with all the interested partners," Zakharova said at a briefing.