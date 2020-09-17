UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zakharova Reaffirms Russia's Readiness To Cooperate With World On COVID-19 Vaccine

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 07:17 PM

Zakharova Reaffirms Russia's Readiness to Cooperate With World on COVID-19 Vaccine

Russia is ready to cooperate with foreign partners on COVID-19 vaccine development, the Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, confirmed on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2020) Russia is ready to cooperate with foreign partners on COVID-19 vaccine development, the Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, confirmed on Thursday.

"The development of a safe, reliable and efficient vaccine against COVID-19 remains a priority for cooperation of the international community, which has no alternatives .

.. Russia is open for broad cooperation in this sphere, it is ready to work together with all the interested partners," Zakharova said at a briefing.

Related Topics

Russia All

Recent Stories

Esra Bilgic looks stunning in new picture

15 minutes ago

Sharjah’s EPAA centres welcomes 57,000 visitors ..

34 minutes ago

Virgin Atlantic to start direct flights from Lahor ..

43 minutes ago

Holistic infrastructure development; a priority of ..

1 hour ago

Russian Railways Preparing 2 Railroad Projects in ..

2 minutes ago

OPEC+ Should Aim to Offset All Oil Cuts Shortcomin ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.