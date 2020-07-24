UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zakharova Reiterates Moscow's Invitation To Chinese Foreign Ministry's Representatives

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 06:00 PM

Zakharova Reiterates Moscow's Invitation to Chinese Foreign Ministry's Representatives

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Friday reiterated Moscow's invitation to Chinese officials and diplomats to visit the Russian capital.

Speaking at a virtual roundtable on information issues with Russian and Chinese foreign ministry representatives, Zakharova said that current talks build on a solid foundation of previous meetings and are still open to continue in person in the future.

"But I would like to remind you that my invitation to you to visit Russia is still valid and we are waiting for you at any time you find it is possible, interesting and useful," Zakharova said.

Ties between Russia and China are sustainable and long-term in nature, Zakharova went on to say.

Russian and Chinese Foreign Ministers, Sergey Lavrov and Wang Yi respectively, have visited the opposites capitals on various occasions throughout their years of diplomatic service, as has Zakharova herself. The new suite of Chinese foreign ministries representatives, namely spokespeople Zhao Lijian and Hua Chunying, have yet to make working visits to Moscow in their current capacities.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia China Visit

Recent Stories

Pakistan Stock Exchange gains 29 points to close a ..

11 minutes ago

Man ends life due to poverty and hunger in Zafarwa ..

49 minutes ago

Reindeer Herders Find Mammoth Fossils in West Sibe ..

11 minutes ago

Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute manages Covid-19 pande ..

11 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court reserved verdict on appeal ag ..

11 minutes ago

Punjab Food Authority disposes of 8000 liter conta ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.