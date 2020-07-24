MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Friday reiterated Moscow's invitation to Chinese officials and diplomats to visit the Russian capital.

Speaking at a virtual roundtable on information issues with Russian and Chinese foreign ministry representatives, Zakharova said that current talks build on a solid foundation of previous meetings and are still open to continue in person in the future.

"But I would like to remind you that my invitation to you to visit Russia is still valid and we are waiting for you at any time you find it is possible, interesting and useful," Zakharova said.

Ties between Russia and China are sustainable and long-term in nature, Zakharova went on to say.

Russian and Chinese Foreign Ministers, Sergey Lavrov and Wang Yi respectively, have visited the opposites capitals on various occasions throughout their years of diplomatic service, as has Zakharova herself. The new suite of Chinese foreign ministries representatives, namely spokespeople Zhao Lijian and Hua Chunying, have yet to make working visits to Moscow in their current capacities.