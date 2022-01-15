Zakharova Rejects US Statement on Russian Company Supplying N.Korea With Missile Tech

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2022) The US statements on the Russian company Parsek's alleged involvement in providing North Korea with goods and technologies for its missile program are unacceptable, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.

On Wednesday, the US Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control added Parsek, Russian citizen Roman Alar and six North Koreans to the sanctions list for the alleged assistance in advancing North Korea's nuclear weapons and ballistic missile program.

"(We) regard the statement of the American Department of State on allegedly 'key role' of Russian citizen Roman Alar and company Parsek in deliveries of goods and technologies to 'the whole North Korean missile program' as unacceptable and inadmissible from the perspective of the culture of interstate contacts," the message read.

Zakharova added that the US continues spreading "far-fetched and evidence-free accusations" on Russian assistance to North Korea in the development of nuclear and missile programs.

The Russian company Parsek specializes in development of equipment for cathodic protection and systems and devices for diagnostics of pipelines and corrosion monitoring.