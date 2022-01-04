(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2022) Serbia's defense capability greatly depends on how soon Moscow responds to external challenges targeting Belgrade, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday, commenting on remarks by NATO Adm. Robert Burke of the US.

She cited Burke's interview with the Serbian media outlet Kurir, where he said that the alliance welcomed the country's efforts to boost its defense capacity.

"I would like to remind Burke and all his colleagues in the NATO disaster of two important facts. Serbia's defense capability.

In the last 200 years or so, it has largely depended on how soon Russia responded to external threats to this South Slavic country," Zakharova wrote on her Telegram channel.

Besides, she went on, current NATO members are countries that have attacked Serbia in the past.

If Burke is aware of these facts, with the statement he gave to the Serbian, daily he welcomes Russian arms supplies to Serbia, Zakharova said.

According to NATO, Serbia, unlike other Western Balkan nations, is not pursuing membership in the alliance.