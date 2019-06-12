UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zakharova Says Happy With Dropped Charges Against Journalist Golunov

Umer Jamshaid 23 hours ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 12:26 AM

Zakharova Says Happy With Dropped Charges Against Journalist Golunov

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday she was happy with the Interior Ministry's decision to drop charges against Meduza investigative journalist Ivan Golunov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2019) Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday she was happy with the Interior Ministry's decision to drop charges against Meduza investigative journalist Ivan Golunov.

Earlier in the day, Russian Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev told reporters that the charges against Golunov had been dropped, while police officers involved in his persecution had been suspended.

"The best day. Melt into tears. I am happy," Zakharova wrote on her Facebook page.

Police detained Golunov, who is known for investigating corruption among Russian officials, on Thursday after finding in his possession five packages of a powdery substance that turned out to be mephedrone, a synthetic stimulant. Later, cocaine was said to be found in Golunov's apartment in Moscow. The reporter was put under house arrest by a court on Saturday despite him maintaining that the drugs were planted. The story has drawn massive attention both from the authorities and journalistic community.

Related Topics

Corruption Police Interior Ministry Moscow Russia Interior Minister Drugs Facebook Vladimir Putin From Best Court

Recent Stories

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy Party's Lead Slips t ..

12 minutes ago

Finance ministry contradicts news item about Prime ..

12 minutes ago

French Parliament Passes Confidence Vote in Philip ..

17 minutes ago

Pakistan strongly condemns Houthis' missile attack ..

17 minutes ago

Pentagon Has No Intention of Correcting Serious F- ..

17 minutes ago

Iran president expects 'positive change' if US end ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.