Zakharova Says Happy With Dropped Charges Against Journalist Golunov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2019) Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday she was happy with the Interior Ministry 's decision to drop charges against Meduza investigative journalist Ivan Golunov.

Earlier in the day, Russian Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev told reporters that the charges against Golunov had been dropped, while police officers involved in his persecution had been suspended.

"The best day. Melt into tears. I am happy," Zakharova wrote on her Facebook page.

Police detained Golunov, who is known for investigating corruption among Russian officials, on Thursday after finding in his possession five packages of a powdery substance that turned out to be mephedrone, a synthetic stimulant. Later, cocaine was said to be found in Golunov's apartment in Moscow. The reporter was put under house arrest by a court on Saturday despite him maintaining that the drugs were planted. The story has drawn massive attention both from the authorities and journalistic community.