Zakharova Says Oprah Interview with Meghan, Prince Harry 'Collapse of the Props'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2021) Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova says the Oprah interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry only confirmed that the British media manipulates public opinion in the interests of the royal family.

"... the British establishment is in collusion with the press, and the press manipulates public opinion, forming a certain perception that may not necessarily coincide with reality, can even contradict it," Zakharova said on Facebook, adding that the interview revealed that "even the most protected members of the British elite do not feel safe if they are unwanted by the ruling elite."

Zakharova pointed to the Alexander Litvinenko, Sergei Skripal and Boris Berezovsky stories circulating in British media as examples of manipulation.

"This is not a scandal. It's a collapse of the props," Zakharova summarized her perception of the Sunday Oprah interview.

Meghan Markle, the wife of Prince Harry told Oprah Winfrey that she was silenced after joining the royal family and did not receive the support she had expected.

"It was only once we were married and everything started to really worsen that I came to understand that not only was I not being protected but that they were willing to lie to protect other members of the family," Meghan told Oprah.

Markle said that ahead of her son Archie's birth on May 6, 2019, there were royal family discussions: "the conversation of 'he won't be given security, he's not going to be given a title' and also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he's born."

Harry and Meghan revealed during the Sunday Oprah interview that the second child they were expecting was going to be a girl.

Prince Harry and Meghan stepped back from royal duties last year and moved to the United States with their son. In February of this year they informed Queen Elizabeth II that they would not return as working members of the UK royal family. Prince Harry said that the mental health impact of the "toxic" UK press played a part in the decision.

On Sunday, Prince Harry told Oprah that he and his wife Meghan did everything they could to stay in the royal family and said that he feels "really let down" by his father, Prince Charles. Harry said his relationship with Prince Charles has been complicated since the royal rift and described his father, Prince Charles, and his brother, Prince William, as "trapped" in their roles, unable to leave.

Prince Harry's mother, the late Princess Diana, was constantly inundated by paparazzi, which some say may have contributed to her death in the 1997 traffic collision in Paris.