Zakharova Says Over 50 Russians Arrested In Third Countries At US Request Since 2008

Faizan Hashmi 11 seconds ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 10:05 PM

More than 50 Russian citizens were arrested in third countries at the request of the United States over the past dozen years, the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2021) More than 50 Russian citizens were arrested in third countries at the request of the United States over the past dozen years, the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said on Thursday.

In February, the Russian ministry of foreign affairs recommended that Russian citizens traveling to the US should consider the threat of possible prosecution by American law enforcement agencies.

"The unacceptable practice of arresting Russian citizens in third countries at the request of US law enforcement agencies begs for attention. Since 2008, there have been more than 50 such cases, in fact, we are talking about the illegal extraterritorial application of American legislation against Russian citizens," Zakharova said during a briefing.

According to the spokeswoman, the Russian foreign ministry very often deals with cases of politically motivated harassment against Russian citizens.

Earlier in January, the White House released the final list of 73 detained persons granted clemency and another 70 persons granted commutations by the former US President Donald Trump before his departure from office.

Russian Ombudswoman Tatiana Moskalkova said that the absence of Russian nationals among convicts pardoned by the US president pointed to the prevalence of narrow political interests over human rights considerations.

Russian businessman Viktor Bout was arrested in Thailand at the US' request in 2008 as a result of an operation of the American special services and handed over to the US. Bout already has served half of his 25-year sentence on charges of conspiracy to murder US citizens and financially support terrorism. Konstantin Yaroshenko, a Russian pilot, was arrested in Liberia in May 2010 on suspicion of drug trafficking. A year later, he was extradited to the US and sentenced to 20 years in prison. Oleg Nikitin was arrested in 2019 for trying to evade US sanctions.

