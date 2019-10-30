UrduPoint.com
Zakharova Says Russia Keeps Out Of Latin American Countries' Domestic Affairs

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2019) Moscow does not interfere in the affairs of Latin American countries and is interested in the region's stability and economic strength, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"Russia is interested in politically and economically stable Latin America.

We maintain mutually beneficial cooperation, based on mutual respect and non-interference in internal affairs, with all countries in the region, according to the UN Charter and norms of international law," Zakharova said in a statement published by the ministry on Tuesday.

The spokeswoman stressed that the ministry monitors "with anxiety and compassion" the efforts to normalize the situation in a number of Latin American countries.

According to Zakharova, it would not be surprising if Washington sees "Moscow's hand" in Latin American countries rejecting the 19th-century Monroe Doctrine regardless their internal political preferences.

