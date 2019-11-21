Zakharova Says Russia Ready to Mediate Morales' Return to Bolivia

(@imziishan)

Russia is ready to help negotiate former President Evo Morales' return to Bolivia, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday during a briefing

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2019) Russia is ready to help negotiate former President Evo Morales' return to Bolivia Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday during a briefing.

During a press conference in Mexico City on Wednesday, Morales asked international mediators for assistance in returning home from Mexico, where he was granted political asylum.

"There are many examples of our mediation efforts. However, they should be based on international law. We are always open to the issue and functions of mediation," Zakharova said when asked a question about Russia's possible involvement as a mediator in returning Morales to Bolivia.

Bolivia plunged into crisis following the October 20 presidential election, which saw Morales secure his fourth term in the first round.

However, the opposition refused to accept the vote results, citing alleged irregularities in the vote-counting process, which were subsequently confirmed by the Organization of American States.

On November 10, Morales stepped down and fled to Mexico. Bolivia's highest-ranking officials resigned as well. Meanwhile, Jeanine Anez, then the opposition deputy speaker of the upper house, declared herself interim president, a claim that the Constitutional Court recognized as legitimate shortly thereafter. However, the ex-president's supporters took the streets to protest against Anez's government, which led to violent clashes with security officers.