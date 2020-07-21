Zakharova Says Russia Will Prepare Mirror Response After US 'Blacklisted' Kadyrov

It will be difficult to mirror the decision of the US State Department to "blacklist" the leader of Russia's Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, on charges of human rights violations, but the Russian authorities will come up with something, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2020) It will be difficult to mirror the decision of the US State Department to "blacklist" the leader of Russia's Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, on charges of human rights violations, but the Russian authorities will come up with something, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik on Monday.

"It will be difficult to prepare a mirror response, but we will invent something," she said.

Earlier in the day, the US State Department announced it had added Kadyrov to the "black list" of persons, which, according to the department, were involved in human rights violations.