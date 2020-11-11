Zakharova Says Russian-Turkish Center Unrelated to Peacekeeping Operation in Karabakh

The Russian-Turkish ceasefire control center will be located on the territory of Azerbaijan and has nothing to do with the peacekeeping operation in Nagorno-Karabakh, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) The Russian-Turkish ceasefire control center will be located on the territory of Azerbaijan and has nothing to do with the peacekeeping operation in Nagorno-Karabakh, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

Earlier on Tuesday, a source in the Russian Foreign Ministry said that Ankara's role in peacekeeping activities in Nagorno-Karabakh would be limited by the framework of the established Russian-Turkish ceasefire control center and has no direct relation to the peacekeeping operation. He added that this center was being created on the Azerbaijani territory, which is not adjacent to Nagorno-Karabakh.

"Here you need to clearly understand that we are not talking about peacekeeping efforts, which are described in the statement, but a completely different mission, another part of joint efforts. We need to separate this, these are different things," Zakharova said.

"I would like to emphasize once again that this is not connected, it is not the same thing, these are different things. We are not talking about the peacekeeping efforts that are spelled out in the statement. I also once again draw your attention to the fact that it will be based on the territory of Azerbaijan," she added.