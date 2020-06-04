UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zakharova Says US Attorney General Tries To Explain Internal Problems By External Factors

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 10:50 PM

Zakharova Says US Attorney General Tries to Explain Internal Problems by External Factors

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday, commenting to Sputnik on a statement by US Attorney General William Barr about foreign interference in the protests in the US, that it was just another attempt to explain internal problems by external factors.

Earlier in the day, Barr said that there were "foreign actors playing all sides to exacerbate the violence" during the protests.

"Firstly, [this] is another attempt to explain internal problems by external factors," Zakharova said.

"Secondly, disrespect for US citizens, whose problems are attributed to 'foreign interference' without any evidence," she added.

Related Topics

Russia All

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia reports 1,975 new COVID-19 cases, 32 ..

1 hour ago

Social, economic development of Balochistan top pr ..

11 minutes ago

Action to be taken for not wearing masks while dri ..

11 minutes ago

Pakistan Museum of Natural History providing resea ..

11 minutes ago

Czech Republic May Open Borders for Citizens of Au ..

11 minutes ago

Donors Secure $8.8bln in Contributions to Gavi for ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.