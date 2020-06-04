Zakharova Says US Attorney General Tries to Explain Internal Problems by External Factors

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday, commenting to Sputnik on a statement by US Attorney General William Barr about foreign interference in the protests in the US, that it was just another attempt to explain internal problems by external factors.

Earlier in the day, Barr said that there were "foreign actors playing all sides to exacerbate the violence" during the protests.

"Firstly, [this] is another attempt to explain internal problems by external factors," Zakharova said.

"Secondly, disrespect for US citizens, whose problems are attributed to 'foreign interference' without any evidence," she added.