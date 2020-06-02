UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zakharova Says US Police Actions Against Journalists Violate Int'l Law, US Constitution

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 12:20 AM

Zakharova Says US Police Actions Against Journalists Violate Int'l Law, US Constitution

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2020) US police actions against journalists violate legal rights of reporters, which are enshrined not only in international law, but also in the US constitution, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Monday.

On Sunday, RIA Novosti correspondent Mikhail Turgiyev was pepper-sprayed in the face by a Minneapolis police officer despite identifying himself as a reporter, while covering protests against police brutality and racism in the United States. A VICE television crew was also affected during the incident. The protests were sparked by the death of African American man George Floyd while in police custody. Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency demanded an investigation into the actions of the police.

The Russian Foreign Ministry previously regarded the Turgiyev incident as a manifestation of unjustified brutality. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz apologized to reporters who had been detained or attacked by the police on Sunday night. The Russian Embassy in the US, in turn, sent a note to the US State Department.

"What we saw, and in particular I am talking about the Russian journalist, ” although why should we separate Russian journalists from foreign ones ” what is happening in the United States with respect to all journalists is not only a violation of their legal rights. This is in principle a violation of both domestic US laws, the US constitution, and all fundamental international legal documents," Zakharova told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

Related Topics

Police Governor Russia Man George Minneapolis United States Sunday TV All From

Recent Stories

Loyal Emiratis are capable of defending our soil: ..

9 minutes ago

UAE Council for Climate Change and Environment rev ..

10 minutes ago

UAE Government: COVID-19 recoveries rise to over 1 ..

25 minutes ago

DME August Oman Crude trades above $40 per barrel ..

25 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs Dubai Executive Council ..

2 hours ago

UAE stock exchanges close in green Monday

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.