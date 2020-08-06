UrduPoint.com
Zakharova Says US Special Services 'Presumptuously' Intervene In Lives Of Russian People

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 11:37 PM

By urging Russians to report alleged interference in US elections in exchange for financial remuneration, the US special services are blatantly interfering in the lives of Russian nationals, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2020) By urging Russians to report alleged interference in US elections in exchange for financial remuneration, the US special services are blatantly interfering in the lives of Russian nationals, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Thursday.

On Wednesday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that the United States was offering a $10 million reward for information leading to the identification or location of any person who interferes in the US elections by engaging in certain criminal cyberactivities at the direction or under the control of a foreign government.

"By urging people to report about interference in the US elections for money, the US special services presumptuously interfere in our life. What is this if not a real hybrid attack?" Zakharova said on Twitter.

The US has repeatedly accused Russia of meddling in their political processes through cyberattacks, in particular, during the 2016 presidential election. Russian officials have decisively denied meddling in the US election, saying the allegations were invented to excuse election losses, as well as to deflect public attention from actual instances of electoral fraud and corruption.

More Stories From World

