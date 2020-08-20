Zakharova Says Vilnius Blacklisting Lukashenko Proves Western Meddling in Belarus' Affairs

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2020) By introducing an entry ban for President Alexander Lukashenko and other officials of Belarus, Lithuania has confirmed that the West is interfering in domestic affairs of the protest-hit country, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, European Council President Charles Michel said that the European Union would shortly slap sanctions on several Belarusian officials it holds responsible for violence and election rigging. Lithuanian Foreign Minister Linas Linkevicius announced on the national radio that 32 Belarusians, including Lukashenko, had been put on a list of persons banned from entering the country.

"Bravo! And [so] Minsk receives an ironclad argument confirming that the West is interfering in Belarus' domestic affairs," Zakharova said on Facebook.

Since August 9, Belarus has been facing unrelenting protests against the preliminary results of the presidential election, showing Lukashenko winning over 80 percent of the vote. Over 6,700 people have been detained, and hundreds have been injured, including more than 120 law enforcement officers. The police initially used teargas, rubber bullets, and flashbangs to disperse crowds but soon abandoned such methods. Three protesters have died.

On August 13, the presidents of Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia offered their services as go-betweens to facilitate a political settlement in Belarus.