Zakharova Says Western Fakes About Wagner Group Seek To Discredit Russia In Africa

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 20, 2022 | 12:10 AM

Zakharova Says Western Fakes About Wagner Group Seek to Discredit Russia in Africa

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2022) The West is pushing propaganda about the Russian private security firm Wagner in Africa to besmirch Russia's reputation, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Friday.

Bloomberg reported this week that Wagner was trying to exploit instability in the Central African Republic to take control of its gold mines.

Zakharova said the Foreign Ministry took note of the US publication, the latest in a string of Western efforts to stir controversy about Russia in Africa.

"Such publications are absolutely groundless and manipulate facts. Their goal is obviously to besmirch and demonize Russia and hurt our close and friendly relationship with (car capital) Bangui," she said in a statement.

Russia's actions in the Central African Republic are part of consolidated international efforts to improve security, stability and constitutional order in the former French country, Zakharova explained.

