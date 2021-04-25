UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zakharova Says Zeman's Speech On 2014 Czech Blast Proves Absence Of Russia Link

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 25th April 2021 | 05:50 PM

Zakharova Says Zeman's Speech on 2014 Czech Blast Proves Absence of Russia Link

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2021) Maria Zakharova, a spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, said Sunday that Czech President Milos Zeman's announcement on the 2014 ammo depot blast proved that the case against Russia did not hold water.

Zeman announced Sunday that the Czech counter-intelligence had not mentioned any evidence in its reports on Russia's possible involvement in the 2014 explosions in the town of Vrbetice for six years after the deadly blast.

"As it turned out today the country's government had no prerequisites ” to say nothing of proof ” to make such statements anytime during their seven-year investigation," Zakharova told Rossiya 1 television channel.

"We now expect that those branches of government, which directed a barrage of statements against Russia even before his [Zeman's] speech, will come forward to comment on the announcement of their president," she said.

Related Topics

Water Russia Sunday TV Government

Recent Stories

UAE among top ten in 11 banking, fiscal competitiv ..

38 minutes ago

21,580 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

38 minutes ago

Sharjah Real Estate transactions record AED6.7b in ..

53 minutes ago

Latin America-bound exports of Dubai Chamber membe ..

2 hours ago

UAE announces 1,813 new COVID-19 cases, 1,652 reco ..

3 hours ago

UAE expresses support for Saudi Arabia&#039;s deci ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.