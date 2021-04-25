MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2021) Maria Zakharova, a spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, said Sunday that Czech President Milos Zeman's announcement on the 2014 ammo depot blast proved that the case against Russia did not hold water.

Zeman announced Sunday that the Czech counter-intelligence had not mentioned any evidence in its reports on Russia's possible involvement in the 2014 explosions in the town of Vrbetice for six years after the deadly blast.

"As it turned out today the country's government had no prerequisites ” to say nothing of proof ” to make such statements anytime during their seven-year investigation," Zakharova told Rossiya 1 television channel.

"We now expect that those branches of government, which directed a barrage of statements against Russia even before his [Zeman's] speech, will come forward to comment on the announcement of their president," she said.