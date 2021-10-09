Zakharova Slams CIA Report on Structural Changes to Fight Challenges as Superficial

Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Saturday denounced the recently-unveiled structural changes to the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), including plans to monitor the actions of "aggressive" Russia, calling the report on the plan superficial

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2021) Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Saturday denounced the recently-unveiled structural changes to the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), including plans to monitor the actions of "aggressive" Russia, calling the report on the plan superficial.

Earlier this week, CIA Director William Burns announced the creation of a China mission center to confront perceived threats from Beijing and address the global challenge posed to the United States.

"The CIA will fight the main geopolitical threat of the 21st century using the methods of the 20th century, namely ... the stratagems of the Cold War times. Washington does not conceal the fact that in order to realize its 'noble goal' the CIA staff will be increased (more American spies � more freedom in the American way), and China will be more closely monitored.

Of course, they did not forget about us � the release states separately that the actions of 'aggressive Russia' will be closely monitored. We are mentioned along with terrorism, North Korea and Iran. The depth of the analysis does not allow you to plunge into it," Zakharova wrote on telegram.

The diplomat noted that the changes were introduced in light of increasing illegal migration, cross-border organized crime and other challenges related to the coronavirus pandemic, but Washington chooses to focus on them.