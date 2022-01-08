UrduPoint.com

Zakharova Slams Global Watchdogs For Inaction Amid Attacks On Journalists In Kazakhstan

Zakharova Slams Global Watchdogs for Inaction Amid Attacks on Journalists in Kazakhstan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2022) The lack of a clear reaction to the attacks on journalists during the protests in Kazakhstan and the inaction by international organizations are fraught with the gravest consequences, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Saturday.

"There is a glaring situation with violations of the rights of journalists, numerous encroachments on their health and life, creating obstacles for them to fulfill their professional duty to cover socially significant events during the crisis period. And where is the intelligible reaction from international human rights institutions? Where is the adequate assessment of the OSCE, primarily its representative on freedom of the media?," Zakharova said in a message, adding that such lack of professionalism is fraught with "the saddest consequences.

A wave of protests against a hike in gas prices across Kazakhstan led to nationwide uproar earlier this week, resulting in clashes with the police, casualties and looting. According to Zakharova, several journalists and media workers were injured and killed as the result of unrest.

