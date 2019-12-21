UrduPoint.com
Zakharova Slams New US Sanctions Against Nord Stream 2 As Preventing Economic Development

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 21st December 2019 | 04:47 PM

The United States prevents other countries from developing their economies by introducing sanctions, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Saturday, commenting on the recent sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 and TurkStream gas pipelines

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2019) The United States prevents other countries from developing their economies by introducing sanctions, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Saturday, commenting on the recent sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 and TurkStream gas pipelines.

Earlier in the day, the US Department of the Treasury said that the sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 and TurkStream gas pipelines had already entered into force, and demanded the immediate stop of pipe installations for these projects.

"A country that has is $22 trillion in debt prohibits creditworthy states from developing the real sector of their economy! The US ideology of borrowed life has shown its incompetence, which the US Treasury regularly confirms by issuing new ' economic arrest warrants,'" Zakharova wrote on her Facebook account.

On Friday, US President Donald Trump signed the $738 billion National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) that includes sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 and TurkStream gas pipelines along with a range of other measures.

The legislation also bars military-to-military cooperation with Russia.

The Nord Stream 2 project is a joint venture between Russia's Gazprom and five European companies � France's ENGIE, Austria's OMV, the UK-Dutch Royal Dutch Shell, and Germany's Uniper and Wintershall. The 745-mile-long twin pipeline will carry nearly 2 trillion cubic feet of gas per year from Russia to Germany, passing through the territorial waters or exclusive economic zones of Denmark, Finland, Germany, Russia and Sweden.

The new set of US sanctions will target companies and individuals involved in providing services on the pipeline and have their US visas revoked and financial assets in the US frozen. The bill also provides for a 30-day grace period for them to wind down their operations in the project.

