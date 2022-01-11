UrduPoint.com

Zakharova Slams West Calling Russia 'Aggressor' In Situation With Kazakhstan As Nonsense

Faizan Hashmi Published January 11, 2022 | 12:12 PM

Zakharova Slams West Calling Russia 'Aggressor' in Situation With Kazakhstan as Nonsense

The West's statements alleging that Russia is an "aggressor" in the situation with Kazakhstan are nonsense, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2022) The West's statements alleging that Russia is an "aggressor" in the situation with Kazakhstan are nonsense, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday.

"This operation led to the end of the bloodshed, it stopped it.

And right away we (hear) ... from people who have never been either deep analysts or experts in the situation, do not belong to this world at all and are not professionals, we read some kind of nonsense that Russia is an aggressor and so on," Zakharova told the Solovyov Live show on YouTube.

Related Topics

World Russia Kazakhstan YouTube All From

Recent Stories

Shehzad Roy becomes brand ambassador for populatio ..

Shehzad Roy becomes brand ambassador for population and family planning

4 minutes ago
 Does the land of Shakespeare care for 400-year-old ..

Does the land of Shakespeare care for 400-year-old Moliere?

2 minutes ago
 UN launches largest single country aid appeal ever ..

UN launches largest single country aid appeal ever for Afghanistan

8 minutes ago
 Chinese Foreign Ministry Denies Media Reports That ..

Chinese Foreign Ministry Denies Media Reports That Nazarbayev Fled to China

8 minutes ago
 Japan Strongly Condemns Suspected Missile Test by ..

Japan Strongly Condemns Suspected Missile Test by North Korea - Cabinet Secretar ..

8 minutes ago
 West's Assessment That CSTO Forces in Kazakhstan A ..

West's Assessment That CSTO Forces in Kazakhstan Are Illegally Dictated by Anger ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.