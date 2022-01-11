Zakharova Slams West Calling Russia 'Aggressor' in Situation With Kazakhstan as Nonsense

The West's statements alleging that Russia is an "aggressor" in the situation with Kazakhstan are nonsense, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2022) The West's statements alleging that Russia is an "aggressor" in the situation with Kazakhstan are nonsense, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday.

"This operation led to the end of the bloodshed, it stopped it.

And right away we (hear) ... from people who have never been either deep analysts or experts in the situation, do not belong to this world at all and are not professionals, we read some kind of nonsense that Russia is an aggressor and so on," Zakharova told the Solovyov Live show on YouTube.