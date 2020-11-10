(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) Russian peacekeepers are being deployed to Nagorno-Karabakh in compliance with the international law and the Russian upper chamber's decree issued on September 30, 2015, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Tuesday.

"We have a document, the decree by the Russian Federation Council ...

issued on September 30, 2015 (On Russian Federation's armed forces use outside the territory of the Russian Federation). The first provision says: to allow the president of the Russian Federation to use the armed forces outside the territory of the Russian Federation on the basis of globally recognized principles and regulations of the international law," Zakharova said, as aired by the RTVI broadcaster.

The sides to the conflict have given consent to the deployment of Russian peacekeepers, the spokeswoman stressed.