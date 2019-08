Zakharova Thanks Ukraine for Allowing Russian Plane Entry Into Airspace to Avoid Storm

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2019) The Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman thanked Ukrainian authorities on Friday for permitting a Russian plane entry into Ukraine 's airspace to avoid a thunderstorm.

Earlier in the day, a plane belonging to Russian airline Globus, en route from the Italian city of Bari to Moscow, received permission to enter Ukrainian airspace to bypass a thunderstorm.

"Great news! Thank you!" Zakharova said on Facebook.

Ukraine has closed its airspace for Russian passenger and cargo aircraft since October 25, 2015. Russia also introduced reciprocal measures against Ukrainian airlines. The ban will remain in force until Ukraine cancels its ruling on Russian airlines.