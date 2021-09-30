Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called on the German government to answer how it qualified Youtube's decision to remove the German-language RT channels

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2021) Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called on the German government to answer how it qualified Youtube's decision to remove the German-language RT channels.

Earlier, German government spokesman Steffen Seibert said at a briefing that the decision to close Youtube channel RT Deutsch had been made exclusively by Youtube, the German authorities had nothing to do with this.

"I have a direct question for Steffen Seibert. How does the German government qualify the actions of the US hosting platform that removed the German-language RT channels? Does the German government consider such steps 'not a very good attitude towards freedom of the press?'" Zakharova said on Telegram.