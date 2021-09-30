UrduPoint.com

Zakharova Urges Berlin To Assess Youtube's Decision To Remove RT's German Channels

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 07:55 PM

Zakharova Urges Berlin to Assess Youtube's Decision to Remove RT's German Channels

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called on the German government to answer how it qualified Youtube's decision to remove the German-language RT channels

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2021) Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called on the German government to answer how it qualified Youtube's decision to remove the German-language RT channels.

Earlier, German government spokesman Steffen Seibert said at a briefing that the decision to close Youtube channel RT Deutsch had been made exclusively by Youtube, the German authorities had nothing to do with this.

"I have a direct question for Steffen Seibert. How does the German government qualify the actions of the US hosting platform that removed the German-language RT channels? Does the German government consider such steps 'not a very good attitude towards freedom of the press?'" Zakharova said on Telegram.

