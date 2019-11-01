Zakharova Urges Harsher International Reaction Against Assaults on Media in Ukraine

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

VOLGOGRAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2019) Moscow urges all dedicated international bodies and human rights organizations to have a stronger reaction against all forms of pressure on journalists in Ukraine Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.

"First of all, we are talking about the safety of Russian citizens and Russian journalists. They continue suffering physical assaults, that includes the regularly registered shootings of our correspondents in the country's south-east by the Ukrainian armed forces," Zakharova pointed out during a press briefing.

She added that there had been no progress in the murder investigations of journalists Anatoly Klyan, Igor Kornelyuk, and Anton Voloshin, Andrei Stenin, Oles Buzina, Sergei Dolgov, Pavel Sheremet, and many others.

"We urge all dedicated international bodies, human rights' non-governmental organizations to react harsher and decisively condemn all forms of the Ukrainian authorities' pressure on media, including the neutralization of unwanted journalists.

We strongly hope that the total mayhem that has been going in Ukraine in recent years and has been covered up by the Kiev regime, will belong to history and will not have further development," the spokeswoman stressed.

Media in Ukraine are subjected to constant attacks by both the government and extremists of various stripes. The country currently occupies the 102nd place in the Reporters Without Borders' 2019 World Press Freedom Index. Among the most blatant examples was the arrest of MIA Rossiya Segodnya Executive Director Kirill Vyshinsky, who was the head of the RIA Novosti Ukraine portal at the time.