UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zakharova Urges Kiev To Guarantee Rights Of Donbas Residents

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 05:30 AM

Zakharova Urges Kiev to Guarantee Rights of Donbas Residents

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2019) The Ukrainian authorities must guarantee the Donbas residents' rights Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday.

Zakharova reacted to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's interview with German Der Spiegel magazine, published on Monday. In it, Zelenskyy said that those who consider themselves to be Russian citizens had to leave Ukraine. He also described those with both Ukrainian and Russian passports as "lost."

"It is not the people [of Donbas], who are lost, it is the [Ukrainian] government that has lost itself, and then has lost the people! And the tanks sent from Kiev will not find them.

Guarantee the rights of the residents, and they will reveal themselves," she wrote on Facebook.

The conflict in Donbas has been underway since April 2014, when the DPR and the neighboring Luhansk People's Republic proclaimed independence from Ukraine, refusing to accept the newly installed government in Kiev.

On April 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree to streamline the process of getting a Russian passport for the residents of the region.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Facebook German Vladimir Putin Luhansk Kiev Independence April From Government

Recent Stories

Egyptian President congratulates Mohamed bin Zayed ..

3 hours ago

Services Hospital MS Dr. Cheema suspends doctor fo ..

5 hours ago

Suicide over mounting debt strikes a chord in cris ..

5 hours ago

UAE pledges AED184 million to support Comoros at d ..

6 hours ago

China Renews Call for Canada to Release Huawei CFO ..

5 hours ago

Bilawal Bhutto visits Pakistan Institute of Medica ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.