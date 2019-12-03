Zakharova Urges Kiev to Guarantee Rights of Donbas Residents

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2019) The Ukrainian authorities must guarantee the Donbas residents' rights Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday.

Zakharova reacted to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's interview with German Der Spiegel magazine, published on Monday. In it, Zelenskyy said that those who consider themselves to be Russian citizens had to leave Ukraine. He also described those with both Ukrainian and Russian passports as "lost."

"It is not the people [of Donbas], who are lost, it is the [Ukrainian] government that has lost itself, and then has lost the people! And the tanks sent from Kiev will not find them.

Guarantee the rights of the residents, and they will reveal themselves," she wrote on Facebook.

The conflict in Donbas has been underway since April 2014, when the DPR and the neighboring Luhansk People's Republic proclaimed independence from Ukraine, refusing to accept the newly installed government in Kiev.

On April 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree to streamline the process of getting a Russian passport for the residents of the region.