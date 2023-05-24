Zaluzhnyi Receives Injuries in Russian Missile Strike Near Kherson in Early May - Source

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HENICHESK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2023) Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian armed forces Gen. Valerii Zaluzhnyi received a head injury and shrapnel wounds as a result of Russia's missile strike in early May, a representative of Russian law enforcement agencies told Sputnik on Wednesday, citing Ukraine military sources.

"First aid was provided to Zaluzhnyi in Mykolaiv in order to stop the bleeding. He had a cranial trepanation done in the Kiev military hospital," the representative said.

The condition of the Ukrainian commander-in-chief is complicated by the presence of an underlying disease of type II diabetes, the source said.

"The forecast is that he will live, but he will not be able to do his job," the representative concluded.