UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zambia Considering Russian Proposal To Use Its COVID-19 Vaccine - Russian Ambassador

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 12:10 PM

Zambia Considering Russian Proposal to Use Its COVID-19 Vaccine - Russian Ambassador

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2020) Zambia is currently considering the proposal by Russia for the use of its domestically produced Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19, Russian Ambassador to Zambia Alexander Boldyrev told Sputnik.

"The Russian side has submitted to its Zambian partners a proposal to use a domestically developed vaccine against coronavirus ... The initiative was well received here and the issue is under consideration now," Boldyrev said.

"The country has increased the testing capacity of its healthcare system in the past few months," the ambassador explained.

"Recently, one of the reputable foreign travel agencies even included Zambia in the top of the world ranking of the safest travel destinations for travelers during the pandemic," Boldyrev went on to say.

The ambassador recalled that in September, during the official ceremony on behalf of the Russian government, the Zambia's health minister Chitalu Chilufya took delivery of Russian humanitarian aid intended to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

"The reagents for conducting 5,000 individual PCR tests for COVID-19 were delivered by a special flight of Russia's Ministry of Emergency Situations to neighboring Zimbabwe, and then transported by the embassy's vehicles to Lusaka," Boldyrev revealed.

"The minister of health expressed deep gratitude to the Russian authorities and the people of our country for such timely and valuable support, highlighting the strong nature of Russian-Zambian relations, shown in an act of solidarity in the fight against COVID-19," the diplomat continued.

In the beginning of November, Zambia's Ambassador to Russia Shadreck Luwita told Sputnik that his country was eager to get the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine as soon as it hits the market, adding that health ministers of the two countries were already in talks on the matter.

Russia is among the leaders of COVID-19 vaccine development with two of its products ” Sputnik V, created by Moscow's Gamaleya Institute, and EpiVacCorona, by the Siberian research center Vector ” already in the Phase 3 trials.

Related Topics

World Moscow Russia Vehicles Lusaka Zimbabwe Zambia September November Market Government Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PDM is hub of so-called billionaire nationalists, ..

17 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia extends entry ban for another week

41 minutes ago

Coronavirus kills 50 more people during last 24 ho ..

49 minutes ago

Brazilian VP tests positive for coronavirus; count ..

1 hour ago

Global coronavirus cases cross 80.43 million

2 hours ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 28 December 2020

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.