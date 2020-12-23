Zambia consumer body says 2020 difficult for consumers

Zambia's consumer body said on Wednesday that 2020 will go in the annals of history as the worst year for consumers

LUSAKA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :Zambia's consumer body said on Wednesday that 2020 will go in the annals of history as the worst year for consumers.

Due to the negative effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, the year saw consumers experiencing the worst living standards in years, according to the Zambia Consumer Association (ZACA).

"For most consumers, it has been very difficult to meet basic essential commodities because the income was erratic because most people were either put on forced leave and for business 80-90 percent were shut down," Juba Sakala, the organization's executive secretary said.

He said in a release that the pandemic resulted in many people failing to pay rentals, school fees and afford decent three meals in a day.

According to him, people were forced to come up with ways of how to survive by rationing their food intake due to difficulty in accessing basic needs.

While commending the government for attempting to intervene by coming up with a stimulus package to cushion consumers, he noted that the stimulus package was not enough to cater to people who were in need of assistance and the conditions to access the money were unfavorable.

The consumer body hopes that the economic recovery plan announced by the government will result in improved economic performance.