Zambia Deposits AFCFTA Ratification To AU Communication

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 03:17 PM

Zambia has submitted the instruments of ratification of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement to the African Union (AU) Commission

ADDIS ABABA (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :Zambia has submitted the instruments of ratification of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement to the African Union (AU) Commission.

The Southern Africa country deposited its instrument of ratification to the AU Commission through its envoy, making it the 36th AU member to fully accede to the agreement, the 55-member pan African bloc has disclosed. With Zambia's ratification, only 18 members are left to comply with the requirement.

The United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA), which helps AU members in crafting their own national AfCFTA strategies, said on Monday that Zambia's ratification comes as the country finalizes its national AfCFTA strategy, which will guide its implementation of the agreement.

Trading under the continental free trade pact started officially on January 1 this year. The UN Economic Commission for Africa, through its African Trade Policy Centre (ATPC), has been working with the AU Commission and member states to deepen Africa's trade integration and effectively implement the agreement through policy advocacy and national strategy development.

