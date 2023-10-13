Open Menu

Zambia Exports Fertilizer To Botswana

Muhammad Irfan Published October 13, 2023 | 12:30 PM

Zambia exports fertilizer to Botswana

LUSAKA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) -- Zambia on Friday started the export of 15,000 metric tons of fertilizer to Botswana, the first of its kind for Zambia which has always been a net importer of fertilizer.

The fertilizer was produced by United Capital Fertilizer Limited, a subsidiary of the Chinese conglomerate Wonderful Group of Companies Limited after it was given a contract to supply D-compound fertilizer to the Ministry of Agriculture of Botswana for the 2023/2024 farming season.

Addressing a ceremony to flag off the dispatch of 30 trucks delivering fertilizer -- 900 metric tons -- to Botswana, Chipoka Mulenga, the Zambian minister of Commerce, Trade and Industry, said the export of fertilizer was a milestone for the country known to be a net importer of the commodity.

Related Topics

China Agriculture Botswana Zambia Commerce Industry

Recent Stories

HUSSAIN MUHAMMAD JOINS AS CONSUL GENERAL OF PAKIST ..

HUSSAIN MUHAMMAD JOINS AS CONSUL GENERAL OF PAKISTAN TO DUBAI & NORTHERN EMIRATE ..

11 minutes ago
 Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi hosted a delegation ..

Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi hosted a delegation of dellsons group at Embassy ..

13 minutes ago
 ICC World Cup 2023: New Zealand opt to field again ..

ICC World Cup 2023: New Zealand opt to field against Bangladesh

16 minutes ago
 National Guard Command, Qatari delegation discuss ..

National Guard Command, Qatari delegation discuss cooperation

22 minutes ago
 Pakistani squad’s movement restricted in Ahmedab ..

Pakistani squad’s movement restricted in Ahmedabad amid security concerns

24 minutes ago
 Arijit Singh's pre-game show to enthrall fans ahea ..

Arijit Singh's pre-game show to enthrall fans ahead of Pakistan-India World Cup ..

46 minutes ago
OIC Convenes a Meeting on Family Bank in the G-5 S ..

OIC Convenes a Meeting on Family Bank in the G-5 Sahel Member States

47 minutes ago
 PTA Conducts Raid against Illegal Issuance of SIMs

PTA Conducts Raid against Illegal Issuance of SIMs

57 minutes ago
 Quinton de Kock leads South Africa's rout of Austr ..

Quinton de Kock leads South Africa's rout of Australia

1 hour ago
 UAE dispatches urgent humanitarian aid to people a ..

UAE dispatches urgent humanitarian aid to people affected by earthquake in Afgha ..

1 hour ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 11 New Zealand Vs. Ba ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 11 New Zealand Vs. Bangladesh, Live Score, History, ..

1 hour ago
 Oumolat partners with SICPA to print enhanced tax ..

Oumolat partners with SICPA to print enhanced tax stamps through advanced techno ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World