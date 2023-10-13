Zambia exports fertilizer to Botswana

LUSAKA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) -- Zambia on Friday started the export of 15,000 metric tons of fertilizer to Botswana, the first of its kind for Zambia which has always been a net importer of fertilizer.

The fertilizer was produced by United Capital Fertilizer Limited, a subsidiary of the Chinese conglomerate Wonderful Group of Companies Limited after it was given a contract to supply D-compound fertilizer to the Ministry of Agriculture of Botswana for the 2023/2024 farming season.

Addressing a ceremony to flag off the dispatch of 30 trucks delivering fertilizer -- 900 metric tons -- to Botswana, Chipoka Mulenga, the Zambian minister of Commerce, Trade and Industry, said the export of fertilizer was a milestone for the country known to be a net importer of the commodity.